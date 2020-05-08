Several local chefs have sent some of their favorite and easy recipes for comfort cooking while we are staying at home and staying well. This week’s is from Eileen Hornor, owner and chef of the Brunswick Inn at 165 Park Row.

“The most popular breakfast treat at the inn is the always-comforting scone. I sometimes do sweet and sometimes savory, and they’re always a hit,” Hornor said. “The beauty of it is adding whatever you have on hand. I am just waiting on nutritional labels for a scone mix that I am adding to the Park Row Kitchen store. Will also be selling our cheese crackers, spiced nuts, brownies and a new breakfast biscuit. Stay tuned.”

Park Row Kitchen Scones

3 cups flour

1/3 cup sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 sticks cold, unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl. Using a pastry cutter, mix butter in until about the size of small peas. Add buttermilk and stir until just combined. Pat dough into a 1/2-inch thick round on a floured surface. Cut out into desired shape. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden.

“Suggested additions that are favorites at the Inn: dates and maple syrup (add about a tablespoon with the buttermilk and/or drizzle on top after baking while still warm), Parmesan cheese and thyme, and orange zest.”

Mother’s Day Treats

Gather Restaurant in Yarmouth is offering a three-course menu for curbside pickup from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Choose from oven-roasted chicken breast or seared salmon with golden beet salad and goat cheese, and vanilla bean panna cotta for dessert. Each is $55/person. 189 Main St., 847-3250. Order in advance.

Special Notes

Dolphin Marina & Restaurant, 515 Basin Point Road, Harpswell, is open for curbside and boatside takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Orders can be placed by phone at 833-6000.

