If you have a particular style, “move-in ready” means habitable. There are too many details you care about for a new home to be “ready.” For those who love sophisticated, modern, clean design, this Saco condo has consistent, stylish updates throughout, with a soothing, earth toned color scheme.

In the kitchen, scallop-shaped tiles offset the stainless steel appliances—including the stove with ventilation hood. The sink is set in the granite-topped island, where there’s room for bar stools and some drinks. An evening could start on the back deck and the conversation won’t have to stop when it’s time to clean up.

Highlights 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo has modern updates throughout, with a focus on the kitchen and bathrooms

Part of the Oak Haven Condominiums, this home has a full basement, garage, deck and backyard

Located near beaches and nature; walk to Main St. or just over the bridge to downtown Biddeford; 20-minute drive to downtown Portland

Chic gold fixtures distinguish the half bath, tucked under the shiplap lined staircase well, where you can head to the basement or bedrooms. On the second floor, the full bathroom has twin sinks illuminated by cylindric glass vanity lights. The bath is lined with subway tile and a smart, tub-length inset shelf for storage. In the master bedroom, a natural, wood panel accent wall and sliding barn door for the walk-in closet add a rustic touch.

Of course, this home doesn’t just have style—it has a new, forced hot water, oil-fueled furnace, new, efficient windows, a great location and a great price.

111 Bradley St. is listed at $269,900. Tom and Julia Ranello know buying or selling a home is a personal experience and have options for all budgets and styles. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected]

