SCARBOROUGH — Senscio Systems, a Maine-based developer of artificial intelligence solutions for health conditions, plans to immediately expand its presence in Maine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the expansion and new Scarborough location, Senscio Systems will offer its Ibis program and 10-inch Ibis tablet to individuals at most risk of COVID-19, according to a release from the company. The Ibis program for home-based health management can be used to monitor an individual’s symptoms of COVID-19 by tracking vital signs and symptoms that indicate infection.

“As the coronavirus continues to spread across Maine, it is the private sector’s responsibility to step up for Mainers who are most at risk of complications from the virus,” said Senscio Systems CEO Piali De, Ph.D. “Our Ibis program is the premier program for home-based health management. The Ibis program has already helped hundreds of people with chronic conditions, and it can help hundreds more during the COVID-19 pandemic. By blending 21st-century technologies with a human touch, our Ibis program addresses several complex health issues including COVID-19, and helps patients and their caregivers have real-time medical information that can save lives.”

The first step is to request an Ibis tablet and initiate enrollment via a Member Advocate at IbisProgram.com, according to the release. Based on the patient’s health insurance, the Ibis program is available at little or no cost. The cost of the Ibis tablet and the program is a covered Medicare benefit.

The Ibis program has been shown to reduce hospital visits, including unnecessary visits to emergency rooms where other people may also have COVID-19. Evidence shows that 70 percent of Ibis members can address their own health issues through daily self-management, as many health deteriorations are identified by AI and resolved at home.

With a current presence in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Senscio Systems has been serving Mainers for five years, according to the release. During the next three years, this health care technology startup company projects it will add more than 100 technology enabled healthcare service jobs across the state.

The Ibis program has been used by more than 650 members who have been supported through more than three million chronic health management tasks, the release states. In the process, Senscio Systems has collaboratively supported patients of more than 600 clinicians, many of them in Maine including many in senior living communities. The Ibis program uses telehealth technology that also saves the U.S. health care system an estimated average of $8,000 annually per member. The company’s goal is to work with individuals who want to take control of their own healthcare and build stronger partnerships with their healthcare providers. Learn more at SenscioSystems.com.

