WASHINGTON — Reflecting on Mother’s Day this weekend, President Trump said Friday that he could do no wrong in his mother’s eyes and perhaps that’s what framed his personality today.
“I had a great mom. I loved my mom and she loved me, which … is probably not easy to do,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” in an interview. “She was so good to me. I couldn’t do any wrong, which is a big problem. Maybe that’s why I ended up the way I ended up. I don’t know. I couldn’t do any wrong in her eyes.”
He wished the nation’s mothers a happy day on Sunday and said he’d be with first lady Melania Trump at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, where he’d be meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“My mother was a terrific woman and Melania has been a great mother to Barron,” Trump said about his son. “Barron is growing up, really beautifully and she’s been a great mother to Barron.”
Asked if his mother would be surprised that he became president of the United States, Trump said: “I think any mother would be.”
“My mother was somebody that gave me a lot of confidence and she believed in me. … My father was the same. I mean he, he was a strong guy but he was a good man, very good human being, very good person. And he always had confidence in me.”
He said having good parents is such an advantage in life.
“I miss my parents,” Trump said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
Harbaugh proposes allowing college players to enter NFL draft after one year
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: She had COVID-19 symptoms – in January
-
Business
Job market meltdown hits most vulnerable workers hardest
-
Sports
Four-time Iditarod winner disqualified from 2020 race after testing positive for meth
-
Arts & Entertainment
PBS’ ‘Asian Americans’ explores prejudice and perseverance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.