SCARBOROUGH — Missing sports seasons? Not to worry.

The World Series of Birding is coming to Maine.

For the very first time in its 37-year history, World Series host New Jersey Audubon has opened the event up to teams all along the Atlantic Flyway for the May 9 competition, using new rules to ensure safety during the COVID-19 crisis.

Maine Audubon will be entering a team, according to a release from the organization, who will spend 24 hours finding as many different bird species as they can, trying to beat teams from all over the Eastern Seaboard. The event will be a showcase for the diverse birdlife and habitat in Maine, as well as an opportunity to raise funds for Maine Audubon’s conservation and education work.

Team Maine Audubon is comprised of: Staff Naturalist Doug Hitchcox, covering parts of the Lakes Region from his home in the Sebago Lake area; Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center Director Linda Woodard and Turk Duddy, covering southern beaches and coastal plains from their home in the Kennebunk area; Penobscot Valley Chapter board member Bob Duchesne, covering semi-boreal habitat areas from his home east of the Old Town area; and Network and Outreach Manager Nick Lund, covering the woods and coastal areas in northern Cumberland County from his home in Cumberland.

Best of all, this will be an interactive competition. Team members will be reporting on their progress throughout the day, sending videos and updates so viewers can track the team’s progress, learn about birds in Maine, and tour these different habitats vicariously.

For more, visit maineaudubon.org/worldseries. To donate to Maine Audubon, go to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/donate-widget/11915

