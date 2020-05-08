When we closed municipal buildings on March 17, we had no idea that our buildings would still be closed to the public in May. We look forward to serving you in person soon and plan to reopen no later than June 1. We hope to open earlier than June 1 if we can prove to ourselves we can do so safely.

Our hours through July 31 will be reduced to the following days and times: Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience as we work with far fewer staff at any given time. While we are committed to lowering costs to aid in an acceptable tax rate for FY2021 we recognize that the savings we have achieved by reducing staff hours means a decrease in the hours we can serve you. Our staff are still dedicated and committed to providing the quality of service you expect from us; they will simply be doing so for fewer hours.

Our staff are working diligently to develop systems and spaces that will allow us to register your vehicles, accept your building permits, license your dogs, and sign up for camp safely. When we reopen, you can help us succeed by making sure to do the following before you come to the Town Hall:

Check to see if your business can be completed online or over the phone. While we enjoy seeing you we also enjoy knowing that our residents are staying as safe as possible. Re-registrations for vehicles and boats can be done online. You can also register your dog online. Call us for an absentee ballot and we will mail it to you. Questions about what can and cannot be done remotely? Call our Town Clerk at (207) 730-4020, our Revenue Office at (207) 730-4010, or call me, (207) 730-4149.

Bring a face covering to wear from the parking lot, through our building, and back to your car. We will be requiring all people who come to do business in the Town Hall to wear a face covering. This is consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order 49 FY 19/20 and helps protect our staff and our residents from COVID-19. Our staff will be wearing masks in all the public areas of our buildings for your safety too.

Use the hand sanitizing stations located outside of our service offices before entering to do business.

Do not come to the Town Hall if you are feeling sick or if you or a household member have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Do not attempt to shake hands with our staff and maintain 6 feet of distance, whenever possible, between you and other people in the building and parking lot.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate in unchartered waters.

