People are restless. And justifiably so. Gov. Janet Mills has arbitrarily painted the COVID-19 situation, here in Maine, with way too broad a brush.
Maine is, with few exceptions, a rural state. Therefore, you can’t view places like Oxford County and Cumberland County the same way. However, that’s exactly what Mills does.
In a state of 1.3 million, there have been 63 deaths related to the virus. Approximately 60 percent of those have occurred in nursing, rehab or other health care facilities, populated, primarily, with senior citizens. That leaves about 20 or so other fatalities, mostly affecting other seniors. A sad statistic indeed, but an extremely important one, vis-a-vis the rest of Maine’s population.
Janet Mills seems to have dug her heels in on her rigid pronouncements.
The citizens of Maine have had enough. The movement toward increasing civil disobedience is growing daily.
Janet Mills needs to step back, and use common sense – now!
Dennis Gervais
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Bethel brew pub owner doesn’t speak for other Maine restaurateurs
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: May 9, narrated by Emma Tiedemann
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Class of 2020, consider what COVID shutdown has given you
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: No virus will keep me out of the rhubarb patch
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins touts supposed victory while small businesses struggle
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.