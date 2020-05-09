A spring storm caused high winds across Maine on Saturday that left about 4,200 people without power.

As of 5 p.m., Central Maine Power was reporting more than 3,400 customers across 12 counties without power, with York and Kennebec reporting the highest numbers, and Emera was reporting about 800 customers without power, with the Winter Harbor area being the hardest hit.

“This is the kind of day when outage numbers will fluctuate,” said CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett. “The wind is responsible, but it is not so persistently gusty that we can’t make repairs as outages occur today. … Forecasts predict the wind will die down this evening.”

The National Weather Service is predicting as much as a foot of snow will fall on parts of southern Aroostook and northern Washington counties by the time the storm ends early Sunday morning, and as many as 7 inches in the Central Highlands, North Woods and Penobscot Valley.

But it was the storm winds that were threatening to put Mainers in the dark late Saturday afternoon. West winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, were expected to sweep across portions of south central, southwest and western Maine until the storm dies out about 9 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: