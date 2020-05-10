Dr. Anthony Fauci won’t show up in person in the Senate after all.

The top pandemic doctor decided not to bend the rules by showing up in person for a Senate hearing set for Tuesday on the government’s response to the pandemic.

He changed his mind after initially vowing to appear in person despite being exposed to a top White House staffer who has tested positive for the virus.

“Fauci … will appear by videoconference,” along with other officials, CNN reported.

Fauci, who says he is observing a previously unknown “modified quarantine” regimen, has said he would wear a face mask and observe social distancing requirements when he answers questions from senators.

He admits having what he calls “low risk” contact with Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence who tested positive on Friday.

Fauci, who has tested negative for COVID-19 so far, says he will mostly work from home for the next two weeks and will only go into work at the National Institutes for Health if he is alone in the office.

The heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration are both staying home due to the same supposedly low-risk contact with Katie Miller.

Katie Miller’s husband, White House aide Stephen Miller, will stay out of the White House until his coronavirus infection status can be determined.

Fauci’s appearance will mark the first time he has been seen by the vast majority of Americans since Trump effectively scrapped his daily nationally televised news conferences.

