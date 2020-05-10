Of course, everyone would like to see the country reopen and return to semi-normal. Other than the tragedy of Sept. 11, the majority of our population has not experienced times like this.

I think of World War II, when our country was challenged to support our soldiers to keep the country safe. The citizens were faced with food rationing, blackouts and more. Everyone, of course, found it to be very difficult times, but they did not go out and protest to make things different, back to their normal. Instead, everyone, of every age, contributed to the support of our soldiers by planting gardens, collecting and donating scrap metal, volunteering, knitting socks, patching clothes, etc.

I see our medical and health workers and our emergency response workers as our soldiers in this COVID-19 pandemic. So, it saddens me that protesters want to open the country and possibly undo the good work our soldiers have done thus far.

No one likes this situation, but we must be patient and prove how brave and resilient we are and work together to conquer the virus, soon.

Thanks to all of the brave soldiers.

Stephanie Betzold

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: