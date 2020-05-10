ALFRED – Bessie I. Legere, 93, of Bennett Road in Alfred, passed peacefully in her home on May 6, 2020. She was born at home in Parsonsfield on June 20, 1926, the daughter of Carrol and Ruth E. (Libby) Hill.Betty was one of seven children and the youngest of the family. Even as a youngster, she developed her strong work ethic and was determined to be self-sufficient. She met and married her soulmate and fishing partner for life, Hector N. Legere. She and Hector married in 1952 and welcomed two sons into their hearts and home, George (Maurice) and Danny and lived in the home that Hector’s parents built. It wasn’t long before Betty became “The queen of Bennett Road!”She and her husband began their own fly tying business and sold them to Sears, the Raymond Store and though-out all of the LaVerdiere’s stores and in the Hartford area. Betty also worked as a quality inspector and trainer at Sprague’s for over 10 years. When her parents were unable to care for themselves, Betty took care of them in her home. Betty was very independent and had a mind of her own. Each day she made sure she was dressed and her hair done nicely. Each Wednesday Betty and Maurice would do the grocery shopping in the morning and then enjoyed lunch out at Bonanza. She also loved to go to the Olive Garden in Biddeford until it closed. Betty lived a long and fruitful life. She possessed a strong faith and read her Bible every night. She has now entered into eternal rest and will be dearly missed by her family.Betty is lovingly survived by her children, George (Maurice) Donovan of Alfred and Danny Legere and wife Penny of Greenville; her stepdaughter, Carol Legere Clough of Sanford; four grandchildren, Michael Donovan of Portland, Becky Donovan of Alfred, Alex Rockwell and wife Holland of Greenville, and Liza DeWitt and husband Anson of Dover –Foxcroft; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Hanson, Ella Mullihan, and Aldan Rockwell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A private graveside service will be held for immediate family at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit autumngreenfuneralhome.com The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers and with Betty’s belief in helping others, please consider donating to yourlocal food pantry or toSt. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

