NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – In memory of my wife and best friend Deborah. Deborah was a special person! Deborah loved life, gardening, and her grand kids. Deborah passed away at home April 18, 2020 with family by her side and is now in God’s hands. She left behind her husband of 27 years Tim Truitt; her mother Ann Hubert; her sister Robin Beaudoin; son Scott Fisk, and grandson Brady Fisk; her daughter Beverly Adams and husband Lewis Adams, and grandson Shay Adams. She worshiped her grandkids! Deborah will be greatly missed by many friends and family.Deborah will Rest in Peace in Saco, Maine. I will Love you Forever, Tim

