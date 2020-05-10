PORTLAND – Dorothy “Dori” Helena Barnes, 53, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on May 1, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. Born in Eastport to William and Dawn Barnes. Dori graduated from Shead High school in 1984 and continued her education throughout the years, most recently obtaining her MBA in May of 2020.She was an avid sports player, spending many of younger years active in volleyball and softball. This love of sports continued when she had children and grandchildren, spending most of her weekends cheering them on and being their biggest fan.She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Dori believed that family was the most important part of our lives and would do anything for those she loved. She treasured her children and embraced the role as “Grammy”. Her home was always warm and welcoming with an open door policy. Throughout the years, she became a second mother to many, in particular Ella Mishun and Jon.Special times for her were spent with family at dinner, watching movies, and trying her luck at the casino. There wasn’t a ticket that Dori had not scratched. She made strong connections with many people in life that extended well beyond friendship. Those connections were a safe haven for her, and those bonds were unbreakable.In recent years, travel became a passion and she was always planning her next adventure. Many laughs were shared with those companions, coworkers, and best friend Sonya. Now her endless journey has begun, on a road we cannot travel. Fly high with the birds Mom, until we meet again. Dori is survived by her children, Lindsey, Peter, and Rachel; beloved grandchildren, Cooper, Skinuhsis and Natalie; son-in-law, Samuel Griffin; father, William Barnes; siblings, Michelle Barnes, William and Janet Barnes, Michael and Michele Barnes; numerous nieces, nephews; and extended family. Dori was predeceased by her mother, Dawn; grandparents, Kenneth and Lorraine Murphy, Maxwell and Angela Barnes; paternal uncle, Maxwell Barnes and maternal aunt, Tari Murphy.Many thanks to everyone in our lives that have shown us love and support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be set for later date. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home.Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Dori’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

