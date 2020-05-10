MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – Harriet Johnson Currie, 89, formerly of Yarmouth, Maine, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a brief illness. She and her husband, William “Bill” Currie, have been residents of Covenant Woods–Continuing Life Care Facility in Mechanicsville, Va. since 2012. Harriet was born Sept. 13, 1930 in Portland, Maine She was the daughter of Esther Hunt Johnson and Philip A. Johnson of South Portland. Harriet graduated from South Portland High School in 1948 and Westbrook Junior College in 1950. She graduated from University of Maine in 1952 and attended Andover Newton Theological College.Harriet and Bill met in college and were married for 67 years. They moved many times during the years that Bill worked for DuPont Company and retired in Yarmouth in 1988. She loved music, singing in choir, playing games, volunteering, church activities and being with family. Harriet volunteered in children’s programs wherever they lived. She especially loved working with preschool children. She memorized a wealth of rhymes, songs and poems that she could recite at a moments’ notice. Harriet was employed as the teacher for the first Head Start Project in western Michigan.While in Maine she participated in the Portland Community Chorus performances of the “Magic of Christmas” with the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Harriet was an active volunteer in local nursing facilities and especially with the Maine Alzheimer’s Association. In 2001 Harriet was selected to receive the Marilyn Page Award by the Maine Alzheimer’s Assoc. for outstanding volunteerism and dedication. Her favorite activity at Covenant Woods was being a part of the Choral Group. Her smiling face was always present on the front row of singers during their concerts. She loved the Creaky Crooners men’s group.Surviving her are husband, Bill; daughters Deanne C. Bailey with husband John of Mechanicsville, Va. and Patricia Wallace with husband Steve of Wakefield, Mass.; two granddaughters, Kimberly Bailey of Washington, D.C. and Erin Bailey Davidson with husband Todd of West End, N.C. They have one great-grandson, Isaac Davidson. A celebration of life service will be held at Covenant Woods at a later date. Interment will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland, Maine.In lieu of flowers,any donations can be sent to the Maine Alzheimer’s Association

