GORHAM – Judy Nason (Morin) died March 22, 2020 at the Gorham House, following her long time residences on Gorham and Old Orchard Beach. She was born Judith Alice Davis in Portland June 6, 1933, second youngest of nine children of Dr. Paul I. Davis and Alice H. Reed of South Portland.Judy attended South Portland High School, class of 1951, the only one of the five Davis girls interested in playing sports, she says, much to the delight of her father, who chose Harvard and Dentistry despite being drafted by legendary Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame Manager, Connie Mack, and her uncle, Maine Sports Hall of Famer and long time Portland Press Herald sports columnist, Blaine Davis. She was a fabulous dancer and singer, auditioning in Manhattan for the iconic precision dance company, Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.Energetic and sociable, she treasured splitting time with fiends in South Portland, and in Freeport, on the rocky shoreline of her beloved family camp on Staple’s Point, and the handsome cottage purchased by Dr. Davis from longtime friend and neighbor, L.L. Bean. Her ability to dissect a freshly boiled Maine lobster of all its bounty in seemingly under 60 seconds was a thing of legend, and generations of coastal crustaceans shuddered at her very name! Jude’s requests for another heaping lobster roll buoyed the industry for over 70 years! And those many, many family and friends who had the pleasure of dining or cooking out with her, would not be surprised to see the flag over the Heinz Ketchup Factory lowered to half mast, as Judy was responsible for 16 percent of the nation’s ketchup consumption, with lobster being the ONLY thing she would not put ketchup on!Her love of that wonderful big band music and dancing had her to the weekend dances at the Harraseeket Grange Hall where, with those Judy Davis eyes, she met the police chief’s son, and love of her life, Harry B. Nason. They married soon thereafter, having seven children, and living in Gorham until his sudden and untimely death in 1975, leaving her a widow with no job or money to support herself and the five of her seven children still in high school.And so, the stay at home Mom began the second half of her career working at the Cook’s Country Store, on Main Street an Gorham where the held court, making life long friends and then at Key Bank where the retired. She was a loving wife to her second husband, until his death, and complications of diabetes and failing health led her to the South Portland Nursing Home and then the Gorham House, where she received wonderful care. She was predeceased by her second husband, Ervin; son, Greg and daughter Kim.She is survived by sons, Steve, Jeff and wife Kristin, Roger, Scott and his partner Mickey, and daughter Karen and her husband Frank.No services were held due to the Covid-19 isolation order She will be interred at the Evergreen Cemetery.

