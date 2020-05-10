SANFORD – Laurianne T. Fournier, 91, of Sanford, lovingly known as “Lu Lu” by her family and friends, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 surrounded in love by her family in her final days.Laurianne was born in Sanford on Nov. 20, 1928 to Patrick and Mary Ann (Dupuis) Porell, the youngest of 16 children. She graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1947 and worked in the office at the Goodall Mills until 1954 when she left to raise her family. While her children were growing up she would often sing at weddings and funerals in the local Catholic churches. She was also employed in the local school system for 12 years.Laurianne was a devoted wife and mother and always put her family first. She always made a point to attend all of her children’s activities and sporting events. She also cherished having long conversations with family and friends in the breezeway of the family home in Sanford. She was a devout Catholic and a woman of strong faith. She had been a communicant of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish in Sanford where she had served as a Eucharistic minister, sang in the choir and been a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Laurianne loved to sing and play the organ. She had the voice of an angel and will be remembered for her beautiful rendition of Ave Maria.She was a sweetheart with a sweet tooth and loved to bake pies, cookies and fudge for her husband and children. She loved gardening and took pride in planting flowers around her house in the spring and summer. In her later years she attended daily Mass with her husband and enjoyed traveling to Florida with him during the winter months for nine years. Laurianne and Norman provided everyone with a wonderful example with the commitment and love they showed to each other and to their family. This love carries on through the strong bonds that exist within their family today. They will both be deeply missed.Laurianne was predeceased by Norman, her husband of 66 years in 2017; her parents; her siblings; and her daughter-in-law, Marcia Fournier.Surviving are her six children, Michael Fournier and his spouse Adrian of Orr’s Island, Thomas Fournier and his spouse Anita of Portland, Daniel Fournier of Berwick, Suzanne Foglio and her spouse Douglas Jr. of Waterboro, Joanne Polcaro and her spouse Thomas of Newfield and Jennifer Battista and her spouse Thomas of Springfield, Vt.; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Her family would like to express their gratitude to her many friends, the staff at Avita of Wells and Beacon Hospice for the care, kindness and love shown to Laurianne and family throughout her illness.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

