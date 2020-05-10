PORTLAND – Ruth M. Lajoie, 88, formally of Abby Lane in Portland, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 while residing at The Gorham House.The daughter of Walter and Sophie (Czulak) Nichols, she was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in Clinton Mass. She was a homemaker who loved to cook. She also worked for many years for the Service Merchandise Company as a jeweler. She enjoyed going to Bingo, playing cards, and spending time with her family. Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Robert E. Lajoie; her son, David; and her sister, Dorothy. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Nancy Aceto and her husband Ted of Gorham, her daughter-in-law, Cheryl of Buxton; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Ruth will be interred next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Ruth’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

