STANDISH – Sanford “Junior” Willard Field, 89, passed away peacefully at home on May 7, 2020.He was born in Hollis on March 10, 1931, a son of the late Sanford and Minnie (Flood) Field and attended Buxton schools.Afterward, Sanford went on to serve his country in the USMC during the Korean War. Throughout his life, Sanford worked in the horse racing industry as a trainer and groomer. Besides his love of family, horse racing was his true passion in life.He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Worden of Standish, Vicki Worden of Baldwin, Debbie Walker and her husband Michael of Mississippi and Karen Palmer and her husband Joe of Hollis; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Buxton.Online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

