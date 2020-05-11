The Bath Landfill will reopen to Bath residents, non-resident customers and commercial customers with commercial permits on Monday, May 18, two weeks before the rest of the city’s buildings are slated to reopen on June 1.

“We have established new procedures which will allow our staff to safely interact with the public and restore early operation to the landfill,” said City Manager Peter Owen in a news release. “Please be aware that these procedures could very well lead to increased wait times, especially in the first few days. We ask for everyone’s patience and understanding.”

The number of vehicles in the landfill at one time will be limited to less than 10. Incoming vehicles must display their residential or commercial permits on the passenger side of the windshield; residential permits are available at the landfill with proper display of residential credentials. Commercial permits are available from the City Clerk’s Office (closed until June 1; please email [email protected] or call (207) 443-8332) and will require the completion of an application form and payment of the appropriate fee.

Cash and checks will still be accepted as payment, although the city prefers payment by card. Customers will not be permitted into the scale house; all business will be conducted through the scale house window. Customers should remain in or near their vehicles when entering and be prepared to describe the materials presented for disposal or recycling.

Staff will not be allowed to assist customers with offloading their waste. Customers recycling oil or antifreeze must dump their liquids into the tank with staff supervision and place the empty container in the facility waste bin or take the container home.

The city recommends that customers wear face masks and gloves while at the landfill.

Spring Cleanup Week has been postponed to a date to be determined. An announcement will be made on the city’s website and Facebook page when that date is confirmed. Payment of normal fees is expected at that time.

The Bargain Barn will remain closed until further notice.

The Bath Landfill is located at 11 Detritus Drive in Bath. Hours of operations, beginning May 18, are Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last commercial load is due at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call (207) 443-8356.

