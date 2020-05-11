Arrests

5/4 at 11:41 p.m. Peter Glidden, 43, of Bickford Terrance, Enfield, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier at Federal and Cleaveland streets on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/5 at 8:15 p.m. Brandon Murray, 24, of Peabody Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier at Federal and Maple streets on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

5/9 at 9:27 p.m. Robert McKenney, 47, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and disorderly conduct.

5/10 at 7:22 p.m. Kyle Kohler, 30, of Gilman Avenue, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Maine Street and also charged with violating condition of release.

Summonses

5/4 at 5:47 p.m. James Rollins, 34, listed as a transient, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

5/5 at 12:46 a.m. Haven Willis, 45, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Adam Merrill on Union Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/7 at 9:32 a.m. Keith Bouchard, 23, of Lunt Road, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Elm Street on charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct.

5/10 at 11:49 p.m. Christopher McKenney, 28, of Fosters Point Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Adam Merrill on Gurnet Road on charges of criminal trespass, violating a protection order, violating condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation and domestic violence stalking.

Fire

5/4 at 7:28 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

5/5 at 7:52 a.m. Alarm on Jordan Avenue.

5/6 at 10:53 a.m. Fuel spill on Willow Grove Road.

5/8 at 2:27 p.m. Alarm on Spring Street.

5/9 at 2:22 a.m. Structure fire on Federal Street.

5/9 at 3:09 p.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

5/9 at 6:28 p.m. Alarm on Mere Point Road.

5/10 at 6:27 p.m. Alarm on Park Row.

5/10 at 8:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 South.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from May 4-10.

