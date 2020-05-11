Library to host Zoom presentation on sleep

Kennebunk Free Library will host Annie Watts of Annie Watts Wellness for a 45-minute Zoom presentation on the importance of sleep and its impact on personal health. The seminar is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

She will discuss how a restful sleep, or lack of it, affects the immune system. She will also provide strategies for a better night’s sleep. Watts is a functional medicine coach as well as a licensed massage therapist in Kennebunk.

Nutrition and health is focus of June 16 presentation

On Tuesday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m., Kennebunk Free Library will host Annie Watts of Annie Watts Wellness for a Zoom presentation on the importance of good nutrition and its impact on health and immunity.

She will discuss how processed foods laden with chemicals keep us away from optimal health, while whole, organic foods feed our bodies with the needed nutrients for a healthy life. She will share specific strategies to clean up a diet.

Watts can be found on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, check the library calendar and rotating display at www.kennebunklibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page for the Zoom link.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous