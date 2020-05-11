Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 27-May 3.
Fire calls
5/5 at 1:39 p.m. Forest fire in New Gloucester.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from April 29 to May 6.
