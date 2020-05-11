Arrests
5/4 at 7:18 p.m. Joshua Burton, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Summonses
5/3 at 11:16 p.m. Ralph John Napolitano III, 24, of Groveville Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
5/1 at 10:28 a.m. Department operations on Poplar Ridge Road.
5/2 at 7:11 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Cousins Street.
5/5 at 1:37 p.m. Assist New Gloucester.
5/6 at 11:49 a.m. Department operations on Pine Grove Way.
5/7 at 2:23 p.m. Brush fire on Woodville Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from May 1-8.
