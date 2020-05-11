Arrests
5/4 at 8:56 p.m. David King, 43, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from May 1-10.
Fire calls
5/1 at 10:29 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.
5/5 at 12:41 p.m. Assist citizen on Elm Street.
5/6 at 5:43 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 North.
5/8 at 7:26 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Old County Road.
5/10 at 8:20 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from May 1-10.
