Sari Greene is the perfect candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Maine State Senate for District 29 of South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, and parts of Scarborough. Her background, skills, values, experience, and priorities are an excellent match for getting Maine back on its economic feet after the pandemic while continuing to promote a healthy environment.

Sari’s ideas on social and educational issues appeal to my own experiences as a 37-year public school educator and 15-year social activist for GLSEN.

Sari has long-term professional experience in technology and cybersecurity and has designed and implemented training for thousands of employees to enhance their job skills. She is a staunch champion for both the environment and an involved volunteer and advocate for the South Portland Food Cupboard.

Sari started the South Portland Community of Kindness to help those in need during this pandemic and provide the rest of us opportunities to make a difference. She is most approachable and a good listener.

I am extremely enthusiastic about Sari’s candidacy and am asking you to vote for her in the primary on July 14.

Susanne MacArthur

South Portland

