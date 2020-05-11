On May 7, the Portland Press Herald ran an article about recent increases in arrests of homeless people. Tuesday prior Bayside residents gave Police Chief Clark personal observations of similar increases in neighborhood activity – public drinking, dealing, trespassing, burglary, etc. – that seem to have led to these arrests. Chief Clark indicated crime around temporary shelters outside Bayside hasn’t increased. Moving shelter clients doesn’t move Bayside’s problems, contrary to claims by opponents of shelter relocation.
This line in the article stood out to me: “Advocates say … officers could focus more on de-escalation and other interventions for nonviolent offenders.”
What advocates hear about, I witness, alert to actions of the police officers and suspects alike. Officers do focus on de-escalation, consistently, sometimes to a fault in the eyes of homeowners frustrated by hundreds of non-violent offenses. Personally I haven’t seen police interactions or outcomes that could be called inappropriate by a fair and informed observer.
Example: last Sunday two men, asked to move along from private property, resisted doing so. They yelled and argued with shelter staff, a neighbor, and responding officers for at least ten minutes. They claimed the property was public and God is the only landlord, and that they know the Constitution. Officers were calm and patient. Though told the property owner has trespass papers on file, they took time to confirm that information. The incident ended without summons or arrest. De-escalated.
Portland’s police force does exemplary work in both mundane and remarkable circumstances. That bears repeating and sharing. Now more than ever.
Sarah Michniewicz
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Ukraine eases lockdown on some shops, businesses
-
Nation & World
Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: ‘Bluenoser’s’ advice for election 2020
-
The Forecaster
Virtual meetings set on Portland school construction
-
The Forecaster
Portland High School medical clinic to partially reopen
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.