You no longer have to be a Mainer to open a recreational marijuana business.

The state and Wellness Connection of Maine reached a legal agreement Monday stipulating that Maine Office of Marijuana Policy will no longer require applicants seeking an adult-use cannabis business license to have lived in Maine for at least four years.

“Since being established, OMP has worked to responsibly implement the law, including the residency requirement, while developing a good-faith partnership with industry stakeholders,” said the agency’s director, Erik Gundersen. “OMP will continue to work diligently to fulfill its obligations to the industry and public.”

In its lawsuit, Wellness alleged the residency requirement violated its constitutional right to interstate commerce by explicitly favoring Maine residents over non-residents. Wellness, Maine’s largest medical marijuana company, is largely owned by Acreage Holdings, a multinational marijuana company.

Until now, state law required every officer, director, manager and general partner of the business as well as a majority of its ownership to have lived and filed taxes in Maine for four years. In June 2021, the four-year requirement was due to lapse, with the law simply requiring current residency.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy said Monday it is taking this action on the advice of the Maine Attorney General’s Office, which advised it that it would be unlikely to be able to defend its residency requirement in court.

Gundersen said the decision will have no impact on its roll-out of adult-use sales, which were set to begin next month but have been on indefinite hold due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to get local approval for marijuana testing labs.

“This leaves Maine voters with almost nothing we voted for in 2016,” said Mark Barnett, a Portland coffee shop owner who wants to get into the industry. “Mainers did not want corporate marijuana, but that is exactly what we’ll be getting now. It’s going to be a race to the bottom.”

Barnett predicted out-of-state marijuana companies would flood the Maine market with cheap, low-quality cannabis in the early days in an attempt to drive small, cash-strapped Maine-owned companies out of business, and then raise prices on Maine consumers.

“That’s the blueprint,” Barnett said. “It’s going to be up to Maine consumers to do a little education to learn where their marijuana is coming from. Do they want to support the out-of-state bully that sued the state when it didn’t get what it wanted, or do they want to support small Maine businesses?”

This story will be updated.

