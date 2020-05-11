With thousands of Mainers losing jobs and employer-sponsored health insurance during the coronavirus outbreak, leaders of a program at MaineHealth want people to know that help is available to obtain new coverage and find affordable options for care.

The healthcare system said Monday in a news release that it can connect patients with a range of options amid the economic turmoil brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The MaineHealth Access to Care Team specializes in assisting patients in getting the coverage and care they need, it said. With nearly 125,000 Mainers out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, program leaders say they remain ready to support those whose health care coverage has been impacted.

“Not all Mainers and patients in MaineHealth’s service area are aware of the variety of programs we offer to assist with access to healthcare resources,” said Kimberly Beaudoin, Access to Care Coverage Team director, in the release. “We want to let them know that we’re here to help.”

The help line for the Access to Care team is 833-644-3571. There is no charge to use the help line, as the program is fully funded and offered by MaineHealth. Those calling are screened for all state and federal programs, and supported through the application process with the goal of ensuring access to comprehensive, affordable health care and an improved quality of life, MaineHealth said.

Access to Care also provides uninsured Mainers and those who do not qualify for public and private health insurance access to a team of coverage case managers to help identify applicable programs, it said. In addition to offering options related to insurance, the program assists with low-cost or free prescription drug programs, donated health care services, connections to transportation, services for those experiencing homelessness and addresses other needs such as food insecurity, heating assistance and more.

Access to Care aims to take a holistic approach to assisting vulnerable populations, according to MaineHealth.

“This program is in keeping with our vision working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” said MaineHealth CEO Bill Caron in the release. “Access to Care works to ensure comprehensive, affordable health care and improve the quality of life. In these uncertain and trying times, we want anyone in need of support to reach out to us so that we can help.”

For more information, visit mainehealth.org.

