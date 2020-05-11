Spring has tumbled into Maine again, all green and gold and pink – when it’s not raining or snowing. But hey, the days are longer, the birds are back, the trees are beginning to get green, and there are cute baby animals to see. So grab your mask in case there’s a crowd, keep your distance, go outside, find that host of golden daffodils, get some vitamin D, and listen to the birds sing.

