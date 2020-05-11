PORTLAND — The Greater Portland Health clinic at Portland High School will operate on Wednesdays beginning May 13 for well-care and behavioral health appointments and emergency dental services.

Call 874-2141 for an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for dental care and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for well care and behavioral health visits.

In-person medical and social work visits will be spaced one hour apart and telehealth visits also will be available. Patients will be screened outside the clinic prior to allowing them to enter the vestibule.

The clinic had been closed since March, when all Portland Public Schools’ facilities closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The clinic will serve students who are enrolled in the School Based Health Centers from any of the city’s public schools.

