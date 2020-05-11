Arrests

5/4 at 12:53 a.m. James N. Dolloff, 32, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of receiving stolen property.

5/4 at 3:31 a.m. Nicholas Leeman, 31, of Portland, on Westbrook Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/4 at 5:34 a.m. Casey Hackett, 33, of Portland, on Westbrook Street on two outstanding warrants.

5/4 at 5:34 a.m. Timothy Hansen, 38, address unlisted, on Westbrook Street on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

5/4 at 6:59 a.m. Joy Mulvihill, 47, address unlisted, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/4 at 9:15 a.m. Aimee Meyer, 50, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of unlawful trafficking in drugs and violation of conditional release.

5/4 at 10:32 a.m. Vaughn Clark, 38, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

5/4 at 11:05 a.m. Alicia Kane, 30, of Kennebunk, on Alder Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

5/4 at 11:37 a.m. Duston L. Cole, 41, address unlisted, on Hanover Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

5/4 at 12:40 p.m. Haben Taffere, 39, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/4 at 4:50 p.m. Vaughn Clark, 38, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/4 at 5:29 p.m. Corey Griffin, 26, of Portland, on Brown Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

5/4 at 5:42 p.m. Viktor Blazevic, 44, of Portland, on Whitney Avenue on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and violation of conditional release.

5/4 at 7:47 p.m David McKerron, 37, of Westbrook, on Sherman Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/5 at 2:35 a.m. Elisha T. Machado, 21, of Portland, on St. John Street, on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/5 at 7:39 a.m. Matthew McGovern, 41, of Portland, on Racine Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

5/5 at 11:50 p.m. Brian Keith Elliott, 44, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on eight counts of violation of conditional release.

5/5 at 4:51 p.m. Senad Brkic, 44, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts of violation of conditional release.

5/5 at 7:15 p.m. Alicia Gonzalez, 36, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/6 at 12:34 a.m. Jonathan Welch, 30, of Arundel, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/6 at 10:36 a.m. Haben Taffere, 39, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/6 at 1:29 p.m. Eugene Shuper, 40, of Portland, on Parris Street on an outstanding warrant.

5/6 at 2:12 p.m. Justin George Lynds, 33, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

5/6 at 2:38 p.m. David A. Bryant, 62, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of public drinking.

5/6 at 5:18 p.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of public drinking.

5/6 at 5:23 p.m. Cory M. Griffin, 26, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

5/6 at 7:29 p.m. Kordell Wadley, 21, address unlisted, on Pembroke Street on two counts of violation of conditional release.

5/6 at 7:45 p.m. Nicholas Gaudet, 37, of Westbrook, on State Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/7 at 6:22 a.m. Quantia Moran, 23, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of assault.

5/7 at 6:44 a.m. Mohamed Ahmed, 38, of Portland, on Mellen Street on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

5/7 at 6:44 a.m. Bambi Graham, 45, of Westbrook, on Mellen Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/7 at 6:44 a.m. Ven G. Ten, 41, of Portland, on Mellen Street on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

5/7 at 10:15 a.m. Willis Moore, 44, of Portland, on Fore Street on a charge of assault.

5/7 at 3:52 p.m. Lynel Bernard Moultrie, 37, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of falsifying physical evidence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/7 at 6 p.m. Quantia Moran, 23, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of assault.

5/7 at 8:05 p.m. Brianna Meserve, 23, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/8 at 8 a.m. Tylor Giuliani, 31, of Portland, on Alden Circle on two outstanding warrants.

5/8 at 11:26 a.m. Tristan J. Fish, 22, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/8 at 1:35 p.m. James Baker Mullin, 30, of Portland, on Clark Street on a charge of terrorizing.

5/8 at 8:36 p.m. Clinton Ross French, 45, of Portland, on Spring Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

5/8 at 8:45 p.m. William Lee Tucker, 29, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/8 at 10:05 p.m. Brianna Meserve, 23, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/9 at 11:41 a.m. Gary Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

5/9 at 7:13 p.m. Patricia Ordway, 32, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/9 at 8:47 p.m. Eva Montgomery, 23, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of aggravated assault.

5/9 at 10:15 p.m. Patrick Morrison, 32, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of assault.

5/10 at 9:38 a.m. Deng Rag, 35, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

5/10 at 7:16 p.m. Joshua Leclair, 33, of New Gloucester, on Smith Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

