SOUTH PORTLAND — Several popular summer events that attract participants from across southern Maine have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Monday.

Weekly evening Summer Concerts at Mill Creek Park, the July 4th celebration at Bug Light Park and the Summer Movie Night Series at Bug Light Park will not be held in 2020, said Robert Carter, the city’s recreation manager.

Carter said he and other city officials have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s reopening requirements in the hope that the free community events could be held this summer.

“At this time, based on the most recent restrictions, and as always considering the safety of the patrons and citizens of South Portland, we have decided to cancel (these events),” the city’s announcement said.

A decision on whether the city will host the 41st annual Art in the Park event will be made by the end of May, said City Manager Scott Morelli. The open-air exhibit and sale has been held each August in Mill Creek Park since 1979 and typically attracts more than 150 artists from across Maine.

Mill Creek Park is a 10-acre landscaped park in downtown South Portland that features a pond, footbridge and gazebo. Bug Light Park is 9-acre waterfront open space that offers prime views of Casco Bay and Portland’s annual fireworks display across the harbor.

“We do not take these decisions lightly, and we will continue to work as hard as possible to promote safe community events for the whole family,” the announcement stated. “(We) look forward to seeing you all at our summer events in 2021.”

