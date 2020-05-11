Ah, spring in New England. Usually we play the back-and-forth of snow and thunderstorms a bit earlier than the middle of May, but 2020 is a weird year.

Monday morning starts off with quiet conditions. A bit of sunshine is likely early, but clouds quickly build in. Temperatures jump quickly to near 50 degrees and top out in the mid 50s around noon.

Showers and thunderstorms form to our west and move into western Maine in the afternoon. Timing looks to be between 2 PM and 6 PM, with the New Hampshire border towns seeing the first rumbles. Or, rather, hearing the first rumbles.

As of late Sunday night, the biggest threat for any storms to be borderline severe is only in far southwestern York county. Overall, I think the severe risk is pretty low for most Mainers.

Still, some of these storms could bring about some stout wind gusts and small hail.

Storms push east toward Augusta before falling apart completely. Rain showers continue overnight and into Tuesday morning, with most spots staying in the 40s.

Tuesday will be breezy and chilly for this time of year. In other words, it’s the same we’ve been seeing the last few weeks. Showers start off the morning on Tuesday. There could even be some flakes that mix in through The County.

Sunshine is back in full force on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb pretty nicely, with most topping out near 60. That feels pretty good under full sunshine.

The downside, though, is that it will still be quite breezy.

Thursday looks like a really solid day, though. Highs get into the 60s just about everywhere! There will be full sunshine early in the day, and that fades behind cloud cover later on.

Rain showers return Friday, but it looks warm still. The pattern favors warmth into the weekend.

We might be able to hit 70 inland on Saturday, if we can keep any chances at a backdoor cold front low. We’ll be watching as we get closer!

