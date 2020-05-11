PORTLAND — The Portland community is invited to virtual community forums Wednesday, May 13, to learn about design progress on school construction projects at Longfellow, Presumpscot and Reiche elementary schools.

The public will also be able to share their thoughts and visions for the schools. City voters in 2017 approved a $64 million to renovate four elementary schools. Renovation work on the first of the four projects, Lyseth Elementary School, is underway. That project is on track to be completed by 2021.

The district has contracted with Harriman Associates architectural and engineering firm to lead the Lyseth project and design the remaining schools.

The three hour-long forums, which will be held via Zoom, are staggered to focus on each school project separately. The Presumpscot Elementary School Forum will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Reiche Community School, 6:45-7:45 p.m.; and Longfellow Elementary School, 8-9 p.m.

The meeting can be accessed via this link: https://zoom.us/j/93595241413?pwd=eHpzL0IvN3BSTUpuSTgzbXMvMjNpQT09, with the password 400704 or telephone, by calling 1 (312) 626 6799 or 1 (646) 558 8656 or 1 (253) 215 8782 or 1 (301) 715 8592.

When public comment is allowed, you will need to use Zoom’s “raise your hand” feature. To do so via telephone, please hit *9. You will be unmuted by the host when it is time for public comment.

