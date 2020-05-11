Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 4-10.

Summonses

5/9 at 4:15 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Hillside Avenue, Cumberland, by Officer Graham Hults on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

5/4 at 9:06 p.m. Fire call on Newell Road.

5/5 at 2:06 p.m. Lines down on Old Town Landing Road.

5/7 at 10:50 a.m. Brush fire on Interstate 295 South.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from May 4-10.

