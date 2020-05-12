Arrests
No arrests were reported from May 5-10.
Summonses
5/5 Jason MacDonald, 40, of Trufant Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Water Street on a charge of criminal mischief.
Fire calls
5/4 at 2:38 a.m. Detector malfunction on Andrews Road.
5/4 at 12:44 p.m. Smoke alarm on Washington Street.
5/4 at 7:31 p.m. Permitted burn on Ridge Road.
5/5 at 9:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.
5/5 at 4:29 p.m. Odor investigation on Dummer Street.
5/5 at 5:53 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.
5/7 at 1:23 p.m. Rescue assist on Aegis Drive.
5/8 at 7:57 a.m. Propane leak on Leeman Highway.
5/9 at 1:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Granite Street.
5/9 at 6:33 p.m. Chimney fire on South Street.
5/10 at 12:24 a.m. Smoke alarm on Washington Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from May 4-10.
