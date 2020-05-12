As a lifelong registered Republican, and often very involved locally wherever I was living, I am now giving serious consideration to voting for Sara Gideon in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary for a few reasons.
I have been watching Sara over the last several months, with her town hall meetings either televised or on Zoom. She connects with the public and is forthright with her answers. I believe her time in the Maine House has served her well.
I’ve voted for Susan Collins over the years, I have appreciated what she has done for Maine with important contracts for Maine companies, but she supported Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court justice, so now we have another one of the “good old boys” sitting in one of the highest positions in the land.
So, I’m giving Sara Gideon my vote!
Linda Aaskov
Sanford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Absentee ballots available in Portland for July 14 election
-
The Forecaster
Creative Portland disburses first round of artist relief funding
-
Opinion
Commentary: Free press is necessary but not enough to sustain a democracy
-
Times Record Opinion
Peter Funt: Class of 2020, can you hear me now?
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: For parents of color, schooling at home can be an act of resistance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.