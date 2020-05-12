As a lifelong registered Republican, and often very involved locally wherever I was living, I am now giving serious consideration to voting for Sara Gideon in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary for a few reasons.

I have been watching Sara over the last several months, with her town hall meetings either televised or on Zoom. She connects with the public and is forthright with her answers. I believe her time in the Maine House has served her well.

I’ve voted for Susan Collins over the years, I have appreciated what she has done for Maine with important contracts for Maine companies, but she supported Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court justice, so now we have another one of the “good old boys” sitting in one of the highest positions in the land.

So, I’m giving Sara Gideon my vote!

Linda Aaskov

Sanford

