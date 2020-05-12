Everywhere you go there are signs: “Thank You To Our Health Care Workers,” “Heroes Work Here” and “We Love Our Nurses.” On the radio, news broadcasters incorporate “thank yous,” and social media is abuzz with appreciation.

Gratitude is breathing in our small towns of Maine, and it is powerful. However, I am writing this contribution today because although “thank yous” are beautiful and greatly needed, they are not enough. Our health care workers need protective equipment and supplies, and they also need student loan forgiveness.

My sister graduated from the University of Maine in December along with her amazing class. The class graduated with pride, ready to give and to care, and they also graduated with extensive student loan debt. They are now working hard in our local hospitals to protect our families, to keep us safe. We owe it to them to give our “thank yous” in doing. This could mean many things. It could mean making a phone call to our senators and asking them to petition the federal government for student loan forgiveness for our heroes. We must “thank you” in doing.

The other day, I watched a video of two health care workers in Spain dancing (in PPE) with a patient who has COVID-19. They danced slow, they danced strong, they danced care, they danced love, together. Our health care workers need us as much as we need them. So thank them, in doing.

Please call your senators today to petition the federal government to forgive student loan debt for our nurses and doctors!

Theresa Farrell

Blue Hill

