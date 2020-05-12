Maine reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths, while the number of active cases declined.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of cases has risen to 1,477, while 913 people have recovered, an increase of 41 recoveries since Monday. Active cases dropped from 525 on Monday to 499 on Tuesday.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah will update the media on case numbers and the state’s response to the pandemic at a 2 p.m. briefing.

The relatively low increase in cases followed outbreaks at Tyson Foods and at congregate care facilities last week, which caused a spike in positive tests. Later this week, Maine plans ramp up testing by an additional 5,000 tests per week, in a partnership with Westbrook’s Idexx, a development that Gov. Janet Mills had called a “game changer” last week because it greatly expands Maine’s ability to test and track cases.

Shah said on Monday that his agency is tracking small outbreaks at three more congregate settings: four cases at a Residential and Community Support Service facility in Sanford, three at a Granite Bay Care home in Brunswick and three cases affiliated with Maple House in Portland run by Spurwink, which provides behavioral health and education services to children and adults.

The Maine CDC has been heavily focused on detecting potential outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate settings and then recommending testing of all residents and staff of those facilities. That has led to spikes in active case numbers, at times, as new outbreaks are detected.

And Shah has cautioned that the anticipated ramp-up of testing capacity at the Maine CDC lab later this week will likely lead to additional cases as it becomes easier for doctors to order tests for patients with symptoms.

Shah said the number of active cases is just one measure his team examines – along with daily hospitalization rates, hospital capacity, geographic distribution of cases and the percent of tests that come back positive – as they make recommendations to Gov. Janet Mills.

“Given where we are in the outbreak right now, day-to-day variations are interesting, but really what we base our policy decision-making on is much more of a seven-day or 14-day average,” Shah said. “That really gives us a better sense of what has transpired, not just in the past 24 hours but over the seven-day period.”

Gov. Janet Mills accelerated the reopening schedule for retail stores as well as fitness centers – on a restricted basis – starting Monday in Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties. Restaurants in those dozen counties are slated to resume dine-in service on May 18 as long as operators limit capacity, allow for physical distancing and take other steps to reduce the risks of customers or employees transmitting the disease.

Mills announced her rural reopening plan after the administration negotiated a deal with Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories that will allow the Maine CDC’s lab to more than triple testing capacity. Maine has, to date, not seen the levels of infection experienced in southern New England and mid-Atlantic states.

Mills’ rural reopening plan does not apply to businesses in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin and Penobscot counties, where Maine CDC epidemiologists have determined that community transmission is occurring. Retail stores and other businesses not already exempt from the closure mandates are slated to reopen on June 1.

The largest outbreak to date at a business other than a health care or long-term care facility has been at the Tyson Foods plant in Portland. There have been 51 confirmed cases among the more than 400 employees and contractors who were tested, a figure that has not changed since late last week.

According to the company, 31 of those 51 individuals were not exhibiting any symptoms – a fact that underscores the public health challenge of combating what appears to be a highly transmissible virus. The poultry processing plant was closed for sanitization several days last week while testing was ongoing, and protective improvements – such as physical barriers between work stations – were installed.

This story will be updated.

