Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Wed.  5/20  6 p.m.  Public Budget Hearing

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for meetings being televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for those that will include virtual access.

Mon.  5/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Tues.  5/19  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  5/20  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  5/20  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  5/20  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  5/21  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  5/21  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  5/18  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Wed.  5/20  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  5/21  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

