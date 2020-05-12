Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Wed. 5/20 6 p.m. Public Budget Hearing
Brunswick
Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for meetings being televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for those that will include virtual access.
Mon. 5/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 5/19 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 5/20 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 5/20 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 5/20 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 5/21 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 5/21 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 5/18 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Wed. 5/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 5/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
