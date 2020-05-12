With many still wearing their scrubs and cloth masks, and pointing their phones toward the sky, hospital staff, nurses and doctors at more than a dozen medical facilities took a break on Tuesday to watch a fly-over by a Maine National Guard KC-135 aircraft, part of a national gesture of appreciation for front-line medical staff.

In Portland, a large contingent of police officers and fire fighters joined dozens and dozens of residents for the fly-over outside Maine Medical Center. The massive aircraft is part of the 101st Air Refueling Wing stationed in Bangor, and typically assists fighter jets and other aircraft to gas-up mid-flight. On Tuesday, however, its mission was different, and the jet ping-ponged overhead, going from hospital to hospital for more than two hours.

“The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and families supplied.”

