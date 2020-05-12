Kenneth Lewis Vosmus 1927 – 2020 FREEPORT – Kenneth Lewis Vosmus died on April 25, 2020 at the Hawthorne House. Ken was born on June 15, 1927 in Pownal to Thomas J. and Abbie S. Pervier Vosmus. Ken was the youngest of six children all growing up on the farm. At 12, Ken was already working with a team of horses on the back side of Bradbury Mountain. Ken started working at Bath Iron Works as a pipe fitter, his career was interrupted when he received his draft notice from the Army. During the war Ken was stationed in Italy. After returning from the war he courted Pauline “Polly” Litchfield, they were married on June 1, 1950. Ken and Polly raised two boys Kirk and Kenneth “Bump”. As a family they went on many adventures. Ken owned and operated Kenneth Vosmus Plumbing and Heating for over 60 years. Ken was always someone you could get a hold of seven days a week. A plumber you could always count on. Ken enjoyed all the outdoor had to offer from fishing, canoeing, hiking, camping and his many hunting trips. Ken was a 50 year member of the Masons belonging to Acacia Lodge #121, he also belonged to the Improved Order of Redmen, Westcustogo Tribe #37. Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Ralph Vosmus, two sisters, Vina Litchfield and Winnie Carter; and Pauline “Polly” Litchfield Vosmus, his wife of 56 years. Ken is survived by his sister, Lois Sanders; his loving companion, Alice Hannebury; two sons and their wives, Kirk and Jo Ann Bowley Vosmus along with Kenneth “Bump” and Paula Dorsey Vosmus. Ken had six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Ken lived a long and colorful life from start to finish. Ken will be missed along with his many stories. There will be no service at this time.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous