Leo Joseph Walsh Jr. WEST BATH – Leo Joseph Walsh Jr., 68, died peacefully on Thursday May 7, 2020 at his home in West Bath, Maine, after a three-year battle with cancer. He was the oldest son of the late Leo J. and Alice M. (Rubinowski) Walsh. He was the husband of Diane Marilyn (Merry) Walsh of Saugus, Mass. Born in Lynn, Mass., Leo graduated from St. Mary’s High School, class of 1969. After serving in the Army National Guard, he was hired at GE Aircraft in Lynn. He worked there for 38 years alongside other fun loving men and women, many of whom would become lifelong friends. Music, sports, and the outdoors were a large part of Leo’s life. He enjoyed playing the piano and creating music with many friends over the years. He was an excellent athlete who loved all sports, but played basketball and soccer into his late 40s. Shortly after retiring from GE, his passion for the outdoors led him to his home in Maine, where he and Diane enjoyed their gardens, yard sales and hosting family and friends. Year after year they successfully held over a dozen Beanhole parties at their property, a tradition which will be continued. A devoted father throughout his life, he leaves behind two sons Jed Ralph Walsh of Saugus, Mass., and Jake Leo Walsh of Los Angeles, Calif., as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother Dennis Walsh of Gilford, Maine and sister Theresa Walsh of Lynn, Mass. Leo is joined in the afterlife by his sisters, the late Patricia Riley and Ann Daley of Lynn, Mass., and Barbara Irvine of Waterford, Conn. Funeral services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, Maine, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a celebration of life beanhole hosted by Diane, Jed and Jake. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfunralhomes.com Gifts and/or donations in Leo’s memory may be made to The Cam Neely Foundation at www.CamNeely Foundation.org.

