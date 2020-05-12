BIDDEFORD – Richard R. Adams Sr., 83, of Biddeford, passed away early Wednesday evening on May 6, 2020, in Biddeford.He was born in Biddeford on September 9, 1936, a son of David and Yvonne (Cote) Adams. Richard served his country in the United States Reserves. Richard was employed by Maremont Corporation in Saco for thirteen years and Precision Screw in Biddeford for many years. He also served as a volunteer fire fighter Goodwin’s Mills. Richard was a member of York County Fish and Game Organization in Lyman. He had a great love of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Richard also enjoyed family reunions. He liked getting together and sharing memories. The family has created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. He will be sadly missed.Mr. Adams was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.He was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Raymond Adams and one sister, Doris Lachance.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Madelaine (St. Ours) Adams; one daughter, Christina Levesque and her husband Donald, one son, Richard Adams Jr. and his husband George Gagne; five grandchildren, Anne Campbell, Stacy Perkins, Amy Perkins, David Perkins Jr. and Maranda Perkins and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, David Adams and his wife, Sue, one sister, Rita Vose, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in July or August when it is safe for the public to gather. To view Richard’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

