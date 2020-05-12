OLD ORCHARD BEACH – William Francis Farrington, 90, of Old Orchard Beach, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Born in Portland, Maine on March 27, 1930, to James Leo Farrington and Marian Tanguay, Bill was the eldest of four brothers, Robert and James (both deceased), and Daniel, of Marshfield, Mass. He graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1949 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1952. After working for American Export Lines and serving in the Navy between 1952-1959, he returned to school, graduating with a second bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Orono in 1962. He married Constance June Tripp of Saco on November 12, 1956, at St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. Bill taught history and government at Thornton Academy from 1962-1991, taking students on annual trips to the U.N., in New York and many European destinations. He was local director of the Neighborhood Youth Corp (1964-1970) and program chair of the Sweetser Lecture Series in the late 1960s. He served one term (1971-1973) in the Maine House of Representatives and on the Old Orchard Beach School Board from 1975-1979.After retiring from Thornton, Bill took up bicycling, often riding 25 miles a day, until an accident forced him to stop in his early 70s. He enjoyed spending time with his children, and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.Bill is survived by his wife, Connie and three daughters: Lynne Farrington (John Pollack) of Philadelphia, Pa.; Cheryl Farrington (Joseph Lorello) of Scarborough, and Rhonda Farrington (Eric Berg) of Bedford, N.H.; by six grandchildren: Benjamin Breslauer, Alexander Lorello, Brendan Lorello, Nicholas Lorello, Hayley Berg, and Katherine Berg; and one great-grandchild: Nathan Breslauer.A gathering to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his name, please consider Maine Maritime Academy, Thornton Academy, and Hospice of Southern Maine.

