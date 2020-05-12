ROGERS, Ark. – Zachary Michael Couture, 18, of Rogers, Arkansas, rode into the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ, on May 6, 2020, after a two-year battle with Severe Aplastic Anemia. He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Jacqulyn, sister, Chelsea, grandparents, Kathryn Wagner (Mimi), Mike and Linda Couture (Gree and Grampy), Susan Brewer (Grammy), great-grandmothers, Geraldine Brewer, Carol Hutchison; aunts and uncles, John and Denise McPartlan, Nicholas Smith and Jennifer Wagner, Scott and Emily Couture, Dr. Andrew and Reagan Couture, David Couture, and cousins Katlyn, Cameron, Kyle, Evan and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Hassan Wagner, and great grandparents Captain Bob and Nadine Wright, Joseph and Elnora Couture, and Malcom Brewer. Born and raised in Arkansas, Zachary loved spending time with his family and friends. If you could not find him on the baseball diamond or the bike trails, you could find him out at Beaver Lake, boating and camping with those he loved. He spent many late nights laughing around the campfires trying to solve the world’s problems with his mom and dad, sister, aunts and cousins, and crazy uncles. (Side note, he now has all of the answers!)Zachary was an honor student at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he showed tremendous drive, passion, and commitment towards his studies and everyday life. He had a smile that lit the way to his warm and generous heart whenever he helped friends, family members, and strangers–though they wouldn’t be strangers long. During his early teenage years, Zachary understood the importance of being a leader in his family and community. His hard work ethic led him to start his own lawn mowing business, which he ran smoothly and efficiently between his two loves – baseball and mountain biking. He excelled at both, but more importantly, he excelled as a loyal and accountable team member to those who depended on him.While in the hospital battling his disease, Zachary stayed true to the resilient young man everyone knew and loved. His drive to make the world a better place never faded. Between countless procedures, unplanned trips to the OR, and constant blood infusions, Zachary took it upon himself to design, create, and code his very own website. Zachary created Pedal Arkansas to share the unique experiences and opportunities associated with the biking community in Arkansas, all while raising awareness for Aplastic Anemia. Zachary is an inspiration to us all. The strength and courage he possessed while facing life’s greatest challenges will never be forgotten. We will remember him most for his smile, laughter, and ability to always find the good in people. His unshakable faith has finally led him to the arms of Jesus and an eternity free of pain and suffering. Our hopes and prayers are that his legacy will live on forever and inspire more people to live #ZacharyStrong.A visitation will be held for Zachary on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., at the Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens. Please wear you #ZacharyStrong apparel, bike jersey, or baseball jersey. The ceremony will be casual, just like Zachary would want. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com Instead of flowers, we kindly ask those wanting to help to send donations to support Zachary’s memorial. Donations can be made to Grand Savings Bank, 4201 S Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR, 72758, under the Zachary Fund. In addition, Zachary would ask for everyone to celebrate him by going outside and enjoying the great outdoors that Arkansashas to offer!

