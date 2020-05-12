Maine State House leaders joined with city and public sector union officials Tuesday to call for increased and sustained support for state and local governments in an economy faltering in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portland City Manager Jon Jennings said federal relief to U.S. cities so far has been limited to those over 500,000 in population, but looming revenue shortfalls will put jobs and the services they provide in cities of all sizes at risk.

“We need direct federal support that is unrestricted,” Jennings said at a telephonic press conference with the American Federal of State County and Municipal Employees, which represent many public sector employees in Maine.

He said with just two months left in the city’s fiscal year it has collected only $174.5 million of the $205 million in general fund revenue budgeted, or 85 percent. By this point in 2019 Portland had collected 99 percent of its general fund revenue, Jennings said.

With tens of thousands of Mainers unemployed and income and sales tax revenue that usually fills state and local government coffers in sharp decline, officials see budget shortfalls looming across all sectors of government.

State government alone could be more than $1 billion — about half of budgeted state spending — short next year. That means funds that typically flow from the state to help county, city and town governments in Maine will be in shorter supply.

Because of reduced commerce and travel the state’s highway fund is also off by $125 million and the portion of that fund that’s shared with municipalities for road work will also be reduced.

“Unless these revenue shortfalls are addressed it will lead to furloughing, it will lead to all of the things that we know we really cannot sustain in terms of our workforce,” Jennings said.

Last week alone governments at all levels across the nation shed more than one million public sector jobs — more than the entirety of job losses in the sector during the Great Recession of 2009, said Lee Saunders, the national president of AFSMCE.

“We cannot defeat this pandemic if our front line workers are faced with a pink slip,” Saunders said. He said those workers included public health nurses, paramedics, firefighters, teachers, sanitation workers, water treatment technicians, prison guards and dozens of other critical jobs that often go unseen by the public.

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, also joined Jennings, Saunders and others union officials on the call to state and national press corps members. They said Congress needed to send more help to states but also needed to send direct aid to the nation’s smaller cities like Portland.

“What we all understand right now is what we truly need is a comprehensive and cohesive federal action on a number of levels to protect the economic health of Americans,” Gideon said.

About 70,000 people work in a government job in Maine across all levels including state, county and municipal government, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The annual payroll for the sector in Maine is valued at more than $270 million.

Maine’s next monthly revenue report is expected to show dramatic losses on revenue in April as a result of the pandemic slowdown. The report provides a guide for the governor and state lawmakers as they manage the state’s budget.

Members of Maine’s U.S. Congressional delegation have advocated for increased and sustained support for local governments as well while also urging for flexibility for the use of federal funds already sent to states in response to the coronavirus.

But a recent analysis by the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities, a non-partisan Washington-D.C. based think tank on state and federal budget policy, shows state revenue shortfalls could total $650 billion over the next three years, with the deepest shortfall of $350 billion coming in 2021. That’s more than $120 billion above than shortfall from the Great Recession in 2010.

