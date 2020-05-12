TOPSHAM — With most traditional end-of-year senior recognition events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools are trying to find new ways to highlight their seniors.

To help with that, the Project Graduation committee for Mt. Ararat High School’s 2020 class is making sure every senior gets a congratulations sign with their name on it to post in their yard or at the high school, where passersby can see them from Route 201. Mt Ararat serves students in Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.

All 165 seniors will get a sign, according to Andrea Temple, a committee member and parent. She has delivered several of the signs with her daughter, Kassidy Dixon, of Bowdoinham, who is a senior.

“I think it’s good recognition,” said Dixon. “When someone drives by and sees a sign that has my name on it, it makes them think of me. They think, ‘Oh, I hope Kassidy is having a good quarantine and social distancing and I hope her future endeavors go well.'”

Dixon’s grandparents even purchased a sign with Dixon’s name on it to put in their yard in Fairfield.

“We had several teachers and community leaders actually donate signs,” Temple said. “It was very heartwarming.”

Other high schools also are recognizing their seniors with similar signs. Lisbon High School placed 74 senior signs in a line in front of the school along Route 196. Brunswick High School seniors also will receive signs, and 130 signs were posted outside Morse High School seniors’ homes last week.

Mt. Ararat’s Class of 2020 Project Graduation committee is still planning for a Project Graduation event in some form. Project Graduation is an adult-supervised, post-graduation event. Temple said options may include offering a modified Project Graduation in mid-June, as originally scheduled, or in late summer or October, though the committee has made no decisions.

“We’re not exactly sure what that looks like but it will be safe and follow the guidelines set by the state and school,” Temple said.

