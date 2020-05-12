Arrests

5/9 at 11:42 p.m. Robert Wade, 59, of Ridge Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett on Meadow Cross Road on a charge of violation of a protection order.

Summonses

5/5 at 2:19 p.m. Julianna Knapp, 51, of Katie Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Katie Lane on a charge of assault.

5/10 at 6:29 p.m. Robyn Dumont, 19, of Maquoit Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Elm Street on charges of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.

Fire calls

5/4 at 6:07 p.m. Brush fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

5/5 at 10:24 a.m. Public service on Foreside Road.

5/5 at 6:19 p.m. Fire on Main Street.

5/6 at 4:51 p.m. Outdoor fire on Lewiston Road.

5/7 at 9:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.

5/7 at 1:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Holden Lane.

5/9 at 4:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Towhee Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from May 4-11.

