Arrests
5/9 at 11:42 p.m. Robert Wade, 59, of Ridge Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett on Meadow Cross Road on a charge of violation of a protection order.
Summonses
5/5 at 2:19 p.m. Julianna Knapp, 51, of Katie Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Katie Lane on a charge of assault.
5/10 at 6:29 p.m. Robyn Dumont, 19, of Maquoit Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Elm Street on charges of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.
Fire calls
5/4 at 6:07 p.m. Brush fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
5/5 at 10:24 a.m. Public service on Foreside Road.
5/5 at 6:19 p.m. Fire on Main Street.
5/6 at 4:51 p.m. Outdoor fire on Lewiston Road.
5/7 at 9:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.
5/7 at 1:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Holden Lane.
5/9 at 4:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Towhee Drive.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from May 4-11.
