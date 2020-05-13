Arrests
5/10 at 7:34 p.m. Gregory T. Perry, 43, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Katahdin Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from May 5-11.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to six fire calls from May 5-11.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from May 5-11.
